Bills' Ray-Ray McCloud: Iffy for Week 2
McCloud (knee) was limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, the Bills' official site reports.
Even if he suits up Sunday, McCloud isn't expected to have much of a role in the offense unless injuries strike, but the Bills would love to see him contribute in the return game.
