McCloud recovered from a knee injury and made his NFL debut in Sunday's upset win over Minnesota, catching his only target for six yards while returning one punt for 13 yards.

McCloud saw action on 14 offensive snaps but it's likely special teams where the rookie will make his most immediate mark. Considering McCloud was the only Buffalo player to return a punt Sunday, it looks like that's his job to lose for the foreseeable future.

