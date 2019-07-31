McCloud, who caught only five balls for 36 yards in a disappointing and injury-plagued rookie season, has been impressive throughout training camp and continues to earn praise from coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. "I think Ray-Ray McCloud has had a real nice training camp to this point, just with effort and doing the things we expect our wide receivers to do," said McDermott. "You've got to get open, you've got to get separation and you've got to catch the football."

The first four receiving spots are all set, while Andre Roberts has a clear angle on the fifth one due to his standout return abilities. If the Bills keep a sixth receiver, it's a wide-open battle with a whole host of candidates. McCloud seems to be picking up a knack for the slot, so that could be his angle to make the squad over other young receivers such as Isaiah McKenzie, Duke Williams, Victor Bolden, Cam Phillips, David Sills and Nick Easley.