McCloud is active for Sunday's game against the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

McCloud has been a healthy scratch the last two games, but with Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes getting the heave-ho during the week, the team has decided to give younger players an uncluttered look the rest of the way. Considering McCloud flopped in his first few looks earlier in the season and was only a sixth-round draft choice, any action he sees -- he'll likely be a No. 4 or No. 5 receiver to go with some special-teams looks -- might be more of an audition to stick with the team than anything else.