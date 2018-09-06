Bills' Ray-Ray McCloud: Not practicing again
McCloud (knee) isn't taking part in drills during Thursday's practice, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.
Per Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo, McCloud stretched on the field with the team prior to the session, but isn't donning pads and is expected to be listed as a non-participant when the Bills release their practice report later Thursday. The rookie sixth-round pick will have another chance Friday to prove his health, but even if he gains clearance for Sunday's season opener in Baltimore, he's unlikely to draw many snaps on offense. The return game is where he's more likely to make his mark in his first pro season.
