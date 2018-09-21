McCloud (knee) practiced on a full basis Friday after being limited the first two practices of the week and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota, the Bills' official site reports.

This is probably the healthiest the rookie has been since the regular season kicked off, so he has a good chance of making his pro debut this week. If that happens, McCloud would likely factor in more on special teams than the passing game, at least until he starts getting his feet wet with the offense.