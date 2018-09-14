McCloud (knee) returned to a limited practice Friday.

That breaks the sixth-rounder's string of five straight absences and led to McCloud being listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers. There's not much short-term fantasy upside here, but given the state of the Bills' passing game it's not out of the question that McCloud could gain modest utility as the season rolls along if he's able to click with Josh Allen, the team's new starting QB.

More News
Our Latest Stories