McCloud could see action in the offense again following the departures of Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes this week, Kyle Silagyi of the Bills' official site reports. "It's an opportunity for me, an opportunity for the team," McCloud said. "Just help us grow the future and develop for future years just to see what we're all about."

McCloud hasn't played the last two games after a series of disappointments offensively and on special teams, but the Bills are using the last four games as an audition for next season, so it seems likely the sixth-round rookie will get some more looks before season's end. Zay Jones is the clear-cut No. 1, while Robert Foster and Isaiah McKenzie seem to be next in line, so we'll see if the Bills use McCloud or veteran Deonte Thompson more as the next man involved.