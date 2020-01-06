Bills' Ray-Ray McCloud: Secures deal with Bills
McCloud signed a reserve/future contract with the Bills on Monday.
McCloud spent six games with the Panthers in 2019, but fumbling issues led to his departure. The 2018 sixth-round pick has upside as a return man, so he'll aim to leverage that into a 53-man roster spot in 2020.
