Bills' Ray-Ray McCloud: Signs rookie deal

McCloud, the team's sixth-round pick in last month's draft, has signed his four-year rookie contract, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

McCloud will probably not have a major role with the team right away given his draft status, but the Bills seem to have left room for either him or seventh-rounder Austin Proehl to make the roster as a depth receiver/special teams guy. The Bills also signed Proehl and two others to their rookie deals Thursday, leaving the team needing to sign the top four picks in order to close out the other half of the draft class.