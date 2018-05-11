Bills' Ray-Ray McCloud: Signs rookie deal
McCloud, the team's sixth-round pick in last month's draft, has signed his four-year rookie contract, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
McCloud will probably not have a major role with the team right away given his draft status, but the Bills seem to have left room for either him or seventh-rounder Austin Proehl to make the roster as a depth receiver/special teams guy. The Bills also signed Proehl and two others to their rookie deals Thursday, leaving the team needing to sign the top four picks in order to close out the other half of the draft class.
-
Our first post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...