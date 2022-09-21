Gilliam logged two receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown on three targets in Monday's 41-7 win over the Titans.

Gilliam put the Bills on the board with 9:07 left in the first quarter, when he reeled in an 11-yard pass from Josh Allen for as score. After inking a two-year extension in August, Gilliam has more job security than most fullbacks around the league, but that doesn't mean he'll be a focal point of the offense. The three targets were a career-high total for Gilliam, who hasn't played more than 42 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps in any of his 18 games across the past two seasons.