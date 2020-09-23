Gilliam caught his only target for a one-yard score in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.

When you're an undrafted free agent that found a way to stick with the team and your very first NFL target goes for a touchdown in a tight game, life is good. Gilliam switched from fullback to tight end during training camp as the Bills have seemingly mostly phased the FB position out of their offense. He's deep down the tight end depth chart, but with blocking guru Lee Smith being a game-day inactive Sunday and starter Dawson Knox trying to get back from a concussion, perhaps another end-zone look could be in store for the rookie from Toledo.