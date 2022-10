Gilliam played seven of the Bills' 56 snaps on offense and didn't log a carry or target in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Steelers.

After drawing six targets between Weeks 2 and 3, Gilliam has now gone without a target in two straight games while playing only 14 snaps in total. The fullback's usage on offense is likely to wax and wane depending on how many short-yardage situations the Bills find themselves in during a given game.