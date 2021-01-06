site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Reggie Gilliam: Left off injury report
Gilliam (knee) was absent from Tuesday's injury report.
Gilliam's injury is no longer a concern after missing the final two games of the season, and he'll be ready for Saturday's wild-card game against the Colts. The rookie fullback played in 14 games during the regular season, mostly as a special-teams contributor.
