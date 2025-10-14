Gilliam went without a carry or target while playing 21 of the Bills' 57 offensive snaps in Monday's 24-14 loss to the Falcons.

Gilliam was credited with his second start of the season since he was on the field for the Bills' first play, but he was still limited to just 37 percent of the offensive snaps even though Buffalo leaned into more heavy packages with tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique) inactive for the contest. The Bills will continue to deploy Gilliam almost exclusively as a blocker anytime he's on the field; the fullback has yet to draw a target or carry the ball through six games and was limited to just three touches for the entire 2024 season.