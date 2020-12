Coach Sean McDermott said that Gilliam (knee) won't suit up against the Dolphins on Sunday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Gilliam is set to close out the regular-season with back-to-back missed games, though it's possible that the fullback will manage to return during the playoffs. On a positive note for Buffalo, McDermott didn't rule out any other players for Week 17.