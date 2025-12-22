Gilliam went without a carry or target while playing 11 of the Bills' 50 offensive snaps in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns.

The 28-year-old fullback has been active for all 15 of the Bills' games this season but has been deployed almost exclusively as a blocker on offense, recording no carries and just one reception for two yards. Gilliam remains a core special teams player for the Bills and has notched 12 tackles on the team's coverage units this season.