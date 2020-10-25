Gilliam could be forced into action on offense Sunday against the Jets with three others in the tight end room being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.

Tight end Dawson Knox tested positive for the virus while three others members of the tight end corps were deemed to be in close proximity to him at some point. Tyler Kroft was not part of that group because, in a nice twist of fate, he took a personal day to be with his newborn baby. Gilliam, who shifted from fullback to tight end earlier this season, was spared as well, as perhaps he was spending time mostly in special teams meetings. While he only has seen 13 offensive snaps this season, that could change out of necessity in Week 7. We don't think that makes Gilliam a fantasy factor on almost any level, but don't be surprised either if he shows up in a key play or two. The rookie scored a touchdown in Week 2.