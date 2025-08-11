Gilliam (groin) secured his only target for 19 yards during Saturday's 35-24 preseason loss to the Giants.

Gilliam had been managing a groin injury, but he was healthy enough to suit up for preseason action Saturday and connect with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for a 19-yard gain in the second quarter. The fullback appeared in 15 regular-season games with Buffalo in 2024, though he only logged three carries for seven yards in that span.