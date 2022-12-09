Gilliam (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Gilliam will miss his first contest of the year in Week 14 after he suffered an ankle injury at some point over the last week or so. The fullback doesn't typically see too many looks in the Bills' offense, so it's unlikely that his absence will carry much of an impact. Considering he's the only fullback on the Bills' roster, they may need to elevate one from the practice squad or operate with one of their current running backs in that role versus New York.