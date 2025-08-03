Gilliam did not participate in Sunday's training camp practice due to a groin injury, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Gilliam may have picked up the injury during Friday's practice session, and he'll be held out as a precaution to avoid aggravation. The Bills don't have any other fullback on the roster, but if Gilliam were to miss Saturday's preseason opener against the Giants, Buffalo could opt to use tight ends Jackson Hawes, Zach Davidson or Matt Sokol as backfield blockers in run schemes.