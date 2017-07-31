Bills' Reggie Ragland: Losing ground
Ragland, who was expected to battle veteran Preston Brown for the starting middle linebacker job, has not seen any first-team snaps to this point of training camp, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
Perhaps even more worrisome is that Ragland hasn't seen significant action at the outside spots yet, as that was thought to be the fallback option for the loser of this battle. But the key IDP spot -- based on coach Sean McDermott's defenses of the past -- is the man in the middle and right now it looks like Brown has created some separation from the higher-upside but unpolished Ragland, who missed his entire rookie season due to ACL surgery.
