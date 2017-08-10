Ragland lined up with the third-team defense Tuesday, the Bills' final practice before Thursday's preseason opener, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Ragland was initially expected to challenge Preston Brown for the starting middle linebacker job, but that opportunity is apparently out the window as Ragland has struggled after a year off the field, both in terms of getting up to speed from his injury and also in grasping his role in Sean McDermott's new defense.