Ragland worked with the second team during Thursday's opening night of training camp, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.

Ragland is expected to compete with Preston Brown for the starting middle linebacker job. However, Brown's the one with experience and a history of being a tackle monger, and while Ragland has more upside, he's yet to play an NFL regular-season down. That said, the new coaching staff seems to love him, so he'll be given a chance to win the job if he can clearly outperform Brown in the new defense. It's also worth noting the loser might still get a starting spot on the outside.