Bills' Richie Incognito: No designation for Week 9
Incognito (ankle) doesn't carry a designation heading into the Thursday's matchup with the Jets.
Incognito played through the ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Raiders and prepares set to do so again in Week 9 after turning in a full practice Wednesday. He'll start at left guard.
More News
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Will play Sunday•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Questionable fo Week 8 tilt•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Sitting out Wednesday with ankle issue•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Back in action•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Out sick Thursday•
-
Bills name OL Richie Incognito one of team's starters•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?