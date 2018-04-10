Incognito revealed Tuesday that he plans to retire, citing stress and other related health issues, Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News reports. "I'm done, I'm done, that's it," said Incognito. "It's been a long career. My liver and kidneys are shutting down. Nothing I can't restore with some balance, but the stress is killing me.

Best known for his role in the 2013 Miami Dolphins bullying controversy, Incognito spent 2014 out of football but then returned to play at a high level while starting all 48 games for Buffalo the past three seasons. He'll turn 35 in July and wouldn't have had much chance at a deep playoff run with the Bills in 2018. It's a major loss for LeSean McCoy, who already saw his starting center from last season, Eric Wood, forced into retirement due to a neck injury. Even if he get some help in the draft, McCoy likely will be stuck in an undermanned offense this upcoming season.