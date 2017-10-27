Bills' Richie Incognito: Questionable fo Week 8 tilt
Incognito, who suffered an ankle injury in last week's win over Tampa Bay, practiced for the first time this week Friday, albeit on a limited basis, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. He's listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Incognito plans to play this week, and even coach Sean McDermott said they were playing it cautious with the veteran all week. Said Incognito after Friday's practice, "I tested it out today and it passed the test and barring any setbacks I should be good to go for Sunday." Good news for the Buffalo offense, which finally got its running game going last week after several weeks of futility.
