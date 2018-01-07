Bills' Richie Incognito: Returns to wild-card game
Incognito (shoulder) returned to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.
Incognito left Sunday's tilt momentarily after suffering a minor shoulder, but he was able to return in a timely manner.
More News
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Injures shoulder Sunday•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: No designation for Week 9•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Will play Sunday•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Questionable fo Week 8 tilt•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Sitting out Wednesday with ankle issue•
-
Bills' Richie Incognito: Back in action•
-
Wild Card Round Injury Updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
NFL Playoff Fantasy: Surprising top QB
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...