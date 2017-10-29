Bills' Richie Incognito: Will play Sunday
Incognito (ankle) will be active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Incognito was originally listed as questionable after suffering an ankle injury during last week's win over the Buccaneers, but he'll ultimately be able to play through the issue in Week 8.
