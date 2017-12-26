Bills' Rickey Hatley: Added from Buffalo's practice squad

The Bills promoted Hatley from their practice squad Tuesday, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com reports.

The 23-year-old Hatley went undrafted out of Missouri in April. He'll likely serve in a depth role along the defensive line if he suits up in Sunday's regular-season finale in Miami.

