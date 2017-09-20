Play

Blanton signed a contract with the Bills on Wednesday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Blanton, a six-year veteran who suited up in 10 games for the Bills in 2016, will rejoin the club after Buffalo waived fellow safety Trae Elston a day earlier. It's expected that Blanton will step in as the top backup to strong safety Micah Hyde.

