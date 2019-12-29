Foster is in line for added opportunities Sunday against the Jets, with both John Brown and Cole Beasley inactive, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

The Bills, who are locked into the AFC's No. 5 playoff seed, sat several key players Sunday, which frees up added looks for Foster, who Buscaglia predicts will fill in for Brown. Meanwhile, Isaiah McKenzie figures to sub for Beasley, with Duke Williams filling McKenzie's usual role.