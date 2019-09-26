Play

Foster (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Foster wasn't listed on Wednesday's report, so his groin issue appears to be a new development. The second-year wideout has yet to record a catch this season, so if Foster were forced to miss any time Buffalo's offense would likely emerge mostly unaffected.

