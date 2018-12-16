Foster caught four of five targets for 108 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 14-13 win over the Lions.

Foster's 42-yard touchdown with 10:26 left in the fourth quarter gave his team a 14-13 lead and ended up standing as the game-winning play. The rookie out of Alabama has consistently flashed a nice rapport on deep balls with strong-armed quarterback Josh Allen, racking up 94 yards or more in four of the past five games. Foster will have some upside against the Patriots in Week 16.

