Foster was unable to haul in his lone target of Sunday's 24-17 loss to New England.

Foster's catchless streak increased to three games Sunday. The Alabama product, unlike Week 15, saw the field on offense Sunday and was targeted on a deep heave by Josh Allen late in the fourth quarter. It didn't translate to the stat sheet, but that might change Sunday against the Jets. The Bills are locked into the fifth seed and may rest their starters in favor of down-roster players like Foster.