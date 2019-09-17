Foster was targeted twice in Sunday's win over the Giants but did not haul in either and has now been shut out in both of the Bills' wins.

Foster did see the field for 36 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday, but that's about the only decent news for a guy that had a breakthrough season in 2018. A toe injury prevented him from presenting any form of challenge for Zay Jones' starting spot this summer. He's pretty far behind Jones, John Brown and Cole Beasley in the pecking order, while Andre Roberts could even steal some depth looks when healthy. Foster has all kinds of speed -- as we saw with last season's 20.0 average on 27 catches -- but he's not worth owning unless injuries start to push him back up the depth chart.