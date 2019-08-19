Bills' Robert Foster: Dealing with foot issue
Foster walked off the practice field Monday with his left foot wrapped in ice, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.
Foster's status for Friday's preseason game against the Lions will thus need to be monitored. The sooner the wideout gets back to the field, the better though, given that Foster hasn't seemed to make a strong push for a starting slot thus far. For now, the team's top three receivers figure to be Zay Jones, John Brown and Cole Beasley.
