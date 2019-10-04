Foster (groin) was limited in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

After full showings Wednesday and Thursday, Foster looked poised to avoid a designation heading into the weekend, but he was downgraded after his reps were capped in the final practice of Week 5. If Foster suits up Sunday, he won't be in line for much more than a depth role at receiver after garnering only three total targets across the three games he's played this season.