Play

Foster (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Foster suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's win over the Bengals, and it seems unlikely he recovers on a short week for Thursday's matchup against the Cowboys. It's been a disappointing season for the Alabama product, as he's fallen into the No. 4 wideout role, catching just two passes for 44 yards a season after compiling 27 for 541 and three scores.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories