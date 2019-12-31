Foster played 63 of 64 offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Jets, catching none of his four targets.

For a guy that came out of nowhere to post a 27-541-3 line last season as an undrafted rookie, Foster's second-year production has been pathetic. He finishes the regular season with just three catches on 18 targets for 64 yards and no scores, while not catching a pass since Week 13 despite playing in each game since. There's a shot that Duke Williams -- who posted six catches for108 yards Sunday -- may have done enough to pass Foster when the Bills decide who suits up for their playoff game this week in Houston.