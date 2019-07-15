Foster (foot) should be a full go for the start of training camp, Nate Mendelson of the Bills' official website reports.

Foster missed part of June minicamp with a foot injury, but competition for snaps is his larger concern after the Bills signed John Brown and Cole Beasley (abdomen) during the offseason. With Zay Jones (undisclosed) also still around, the team has four wide receivers that can make a decent case for regular playing time.