Bills' Robert Foster: Gets competition for snaps
Foster may drop back to a part-time role after the Bills reached agreements to sign fellow wide receivers John Brown and Cole Beasley, Joe Buscaglia of WKBW reports.
Foster was one of the league's more impactful undrafted rookies in 2018, catching 27 of 44 targets for 541 yards and three touchdowns, with nearly all his production occurring in November and December. The decision to sign another deep threat (Brown) suggests the Bills aren't entirely sold on their unexpected gem, perhaps viewing Foster as a one-dimensional player. It's also possible the team believes there's a cap on his development, as he'll celebrate his 25th birthday before the start of his second pro season. Of course, it could also be argued that Beasley and Brown will ultimately threaten Zay Jones more so than Foster, considering Jones was far less efficient with his targets in 2019. The division of playing time will be something to watch during training camp and the preseason.
