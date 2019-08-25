Bills' Robert Foster: Gutting out toe injury
Coach Sean McDermott said Foster has been tending to a toe injury that he suffered during the offseason program, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.
The issue hasn't kept Foster off the practice field in training camp or field of play in preseason action. That said, he's been relegated to reserve units, totaling one catch (on four targets) for 14 yards in the first exhibition before being blanked on just 13 snaps on offense and 17 on special teams in the next two games. His inability to regain full health has taken a toll on his standing in the receiving corps, which is headed by John Brown, Cole Beasley and Zay Jones. On the other hand, perhaps biding his time will help Foster emerge as a viable option in the second half of 2019, like he did last season.
