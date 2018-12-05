Bills' Robert Foster: Hauls in 27-yard catch
Foster was targeted four times and came down with one 27-yard pass during Sunday's 21-17 loss to Miami.
Sure, Foster hasn't seen too much volume as an undrafted rookie this season, but things have picked up in recent weeks. Foster has caught six of 10 targets over the past three weeks after just two catches off of nine targets to start the season and has picked up at least 20 yards on four of those recent catches, including Week 12's 75-yard touchdown grab. The release of veterans Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes makes Buffalo's passing game a youth operation. These next few weeks might not be pretty, but with rocket-armed rookie passer Josh Allen and Foster's ability to make big plays, there's a good opportunity for some highlights, too. Sunday bring a Jets defense so-so at stopping big passing plays, surrendering 11.9 yards per reception this season.
