Foster (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's contest against the Texans.

The Bills opted to activate Duke Williams for the pivotal contest, relegating Foster to the bench. The speedy playmaker has essentially been bypassed by Williams on the depth chart, and has failed to log a reception in each of the last four games.

