Bills' Robert Foster: Involved in offense
Foster caught his first two NFL passes on three targets for 30 yards during Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Foster, an undrafted rookie free agent from Alabama, was a roster-bubble decision that the team decided to keep. He's continued to work his way up -- after Jeremy Kerley got cut Saturday, Foster was one of only four wideouts the Bills suited up Sunday, and he saw action on 47 percent of the offensive plays. While that's still modest usage, it's mildly impressive he's already the No. 4 guy on the team, and all it may take is another injury or two before Foster starts getting meaningful volume, albeit in a weak offense.
