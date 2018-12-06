Foster could serve as the No. 2 receiver following the departures of Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes this week, Kyle Silagyi of the Bills' official site reports. "I don't want to say [it's] a confidence boost," Foster said. "I just want to say that I don't want to allow myself to get comfortable. I keep saying that over and over, I don't want to get comfortable. I just want to continue to do what I'm doing and hope that it shows up on Sundays."

Such is life in the NFL, as Foster was sitting on the practice squad less than a month ago. A few big games and a couple of teammate cuts later, he now looks like the No. 2 option for the Bills, at worst the No. 3 receiver. The Buffalo passing game is incredibly inconsistent, but with a strong-armed rookie throwing the speedy Foster the ball, we can see a few more big plays before season's end -- if you're in a position where you need to take chances.