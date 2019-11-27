Play

Foster (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

Foster is off the fantasy radar these days, with just two catches for 44 yards in eight games to date. The 25-year-old caught 27 passes for 541 yards and three TDs in 13 games last season, but he's currently behind John Brown, Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie on the Bills' wide receiver depth chart.

