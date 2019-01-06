Bills' Robert Foster: Major rookie strides
Foster finished his rookie season with 27 catches (44 targets) for 541 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games.
That's quite a feat considering Foster was undrafted and even got cut by the team in October, then had to bide his time on the practice squad for three weeks. He returned with something to prove, and quickly became the team's best deep threat and a good match for strong-armed quarterback Josh Allen. Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes were given the heave-ho by the Bills before the season ended, so Foster will have a a fair chance to carry his success into next season. While he's a starter on paper now, the Bills have an insane amount of cap room and the job won't simply be handed to him. That said, he's got the speed to make game-breaking plays and proved it on a few occasions this season, finishing with an eye-popping 20.0 yards per reception.
