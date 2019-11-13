Foster caught a 20-yard pass off of his only target of Sunday's 19-16 loss to Cleveland.

Foster set up Buffalo's first touchdown of the game early in the second quarter, finding a soft spot in front of his defender and making a 20-yard catch off of play action to bring Buffalo into the red zone. It was the Alabama product's first catch of 2019 as he has struggled to find opportunities with just one game of multiple targets, Week 2's two against the Giants. John Brown and Cole Beasley continue to dominate targets with a share of 44.0 percent between them. Foster doesn't figure to expand his role much against a suddenly surging Dolphins squad that was left for dead earlier this season.